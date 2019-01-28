UFC Reveals Record Breaking Revenue Generated from UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor

One day before Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are scheduled to have their fates decided by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the UFC revealed how much financial impact their fight had on Las Vegas.

UFC 229 stands as the biggest pay-per-view card in company history and now the event holds even more financial records for the impact the show had on Las Vegas.

On Monday, the UFC revealed the findings of a financial study into the economic impact that UFC 229 made on Sin City with the card headlined by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov taking on Conor McGregor in the main event.

According to the release from the UFC, the show generated an eye-popping $86.4 million in total revenue for the city of Las Vegas over the course of fight week. The promotion states that is the most money they have ever generated for Las Vegas in a single event.

The study conducted by Applied Analysis revealed all sorts of financial figures surrounding UFC 229 and how much the card generated for Las Vegas. These numbers are all courtesy of the UFC.

$86.4 million total economic output

$17.2 million total salaries and wages paid

414 jobs supported in Southern Nevada

$3.7 million total taxes paid by visitors

40% of UFC 229 visitors traveled from international locations

50% of attendees were between the ages of 21 to 34

50% of attendees reported an annual household income of $100,000 or more

One in five attendees stayed in Las Vegas for at least five days

Nearly two in five attendees reported spending more than $2,000 on non-gaming activities

“During the build up to UFC 229, I said it was going to be the biggest event in UFC’s history, and now we have all the numbers to prove it,” UFC President Dana White said in the press release. “Khabib vs. McGregor smashed our records for pay-per-views, social media impressions, and global viewership, and now we know it set records for economic impact here Las Vegas.

“ None of this would have been possible without the support from the Las Vegas community and UFC’s loyal fans, the best in sports.”

The dubious timing of the study’s release coincides with a very important day for both Nurmagomedov and McGregor coming up this week.

On Tuesday, the two fighters who headlined UFC 229 will have their fates decided by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their individual roles in the post fight brawl that broke out after the main event ended.

Just seconds after Nurmagomedov secured a fourth round submission victory, he leapt over the cage to go after one of McGregor’s teammates. McGregor then jumped on top of the cage and ended up exchanging punches with several of Nurmagomedov’s teammates, who were inside the Octagon after the fight had ended.

Now both fighters — along with several of their teammates — face potential punishment for their roles in the brawl. It’s possible Nurmagomedov and McGregor face suspensions or fines after their involvement in the brawl last October.

That hearing goes down on Tuesday starting at noon ET with full coverage on MMANews.com as the proceedings unravel.