UFC Rio Rancho Highlights: Brok Weaver Wins After Eating Illegal Knee Strike 

Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas ended in a DQ.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Rio Rancho event on Saturday night (February 15, 2020) from the that aired live on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. Vargas had him down and landed a blatant knee strike to the jaw of Weaver and that’s a wrap. Weaver wins by DQ.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

After an illegal knee in the first round, Brok Weaver wins via DQ #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/jusGRuXUdO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2020

¡PARA QUE TE TRAAAAAJE!#UFCxFOX – Insólito rodillazo ilegal de Kazula Vargassobre Brok Weaver. pic.twitter.com/Fgs9nvcWQ3 — FOX Sports Argentina (@FOXSportsArg) February 16, 2020

Weaver was on a seven-fight winning streak leading up to this fight including a win over Devin Smyth by decision last year on an episode of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Vargas has gone 2-2 in his last four fights with wins over Danny Ramirez and Mike de la Torre under the Combate Americas banner. In his promotional debut, he dropped a decision loss to Alexa da Silva Coelho in August 2019.

UFC Rio Rancho Results: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Błachowicz, Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Rio Rancho. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.