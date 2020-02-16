UFC Rio Rancho Highlights: Daniel Rodriguez Taps Out Tim Means

Daniel Rodriguez tapped out Tim Means.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Rio Rancho event on Saturday night (February 15, 2020) from the that aired live on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Rodriguez, a big underdog, nearly finished Means after the first round when he dropped him. It only increased in the second round when Rodriguez stunned him several times then finished it off with a guillotine choke after clinching for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Tim Means gets clipped at the last second of the first round and it wobbled him 😳 #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/rGlZ20TjYi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2020

When Daniel Rodriguez locked up this choke, the tap came quickly #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/ZNHGmBm11s — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2020

