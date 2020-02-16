UFC Rio Rancho Highlights: Jan Blachowicz Starches Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz for the second time is in the books.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Rio Rancho event on Saturday night (February 15, 2020) from the that aired live on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. In the first round, Blachowicz laid him out with an overhand right then followed up with a hammer fist.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Their first fight saw Anderson earn a unanimous decision victory over Blachowicz in 2015.

Blachowicz was entering this fight after coming off a split decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at the UFC Sao Paulo event on November 16, 2019 from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Before that, he picked up a knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada but suffered a TKO loss to Thiago Santos back in February that snapped his four-fight winning streak.

Anderson was on a four-fight winning streak heading into this fight. He was coming off a TKO win over Johnny Walker at UFC 244. This streak includes wins over Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, and Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision. In his previous outing, he put on a heck of performance over Latifi at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

