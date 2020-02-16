UFC Rio Rancho Highlights: John Dodson Smashes Nathaniel Wood

John Dodson smashes Nathaniel Wood.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Rio Rancho event on Saturday night (February 15, 2020) from the that aired live on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. In the third round of the fight, Dodson was able to drop him with a counter left hook and gets the stoppage with a flurry of ground strikes.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

For his next trick, The Magician pulled a knockout out of thin air. 😯@JohnDodsonMMA #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/GWjSJXHcRi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2020

