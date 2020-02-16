UFC Rio Rancho Highlights: Lando Vannata Outpoints Yancy Medeiros

Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros went the distance.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Rio Rancho event on Saturday night (February 15, 2020) from the that aired live on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

While the fight went the distance, it was an entertaining striking affair that was all kickboxing. While Yancy was landing more strikes to the head, Lando was connecting with more kicks to the body and legs. In the end, the judges gave the win to Lando by decision.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Vannata has gone 1-1-1 in his last three fights. He went to a draw with Matt Frevola at UFC 230 before getting a submission win over Markos Mariano at UFC 234 and then lost by decision to Marc Diakiese in September 2019.

After ripping off three straight wins, Medeiros has dropped two straight including to Donald Cerrone by first-round TKO in February 2018 and to Gregor Gillespie by TKO at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

