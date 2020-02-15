UFC Rio Rancho Highlights: Raulian Paiva Picks Up KO Victory

Raulian Paiva put Mark De La Rosa to sleep.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC Rio Rancho event on Saturday night (February 15, 2020) from the that aired live on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. Paiva finished his opponent in the second round when he landed a thunderous right hand for the finish.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

UFC Rio Rancho Results: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Błachowicz, Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

