UFC Rio Rancho Results: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Błachowicz

UFC Rio Rancho results, featuring a main event meeting between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz on ESPN+

UFC Rio Rancho goes down tonight (Saturday, February 15, 2020) from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico and we have results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout.

In the co-main event, Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira in a welterweight bout is set. Rounding out the six-bout main card is Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella in a women’s flyweight bout, Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas in a lightweight showdown, Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight scrap, and Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros in a lightweight bout.

It's certain to have a great night of fights.

Quick UFC Rio Rancho Results

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Light heavyweight bout: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

Welterweight bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

Women’s flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella

Lightweight bout: Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas

Flyweight bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight bout: John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood

Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Scott Holtzman

Light heavyweight bout: Devin Clark vs. Dequan Townsend

Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Women’s bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano

Flyweight bout: Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva

**Keep refreshing for live results**