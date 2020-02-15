UFC Rio Rancho Results: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Błachowicz

UFC Rio Rancho goes down tonight (Saturday, February 15, 2020) from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico and we have results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout.
In the co-main event, Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira in a welterweight bout is set. Rounding out the six-bout main card is Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella in a women’s flyweight bout, Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas in a lightweight showdown, Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight scrap, and Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros in a lightweight bout.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Rio Rancho results below:
Quick UFC Rio Rancho Results
Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)
Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)
- Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Bantamweight bout: John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood
- Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Scott Holtzman
- Light heavyweight bout: Devin Clark vs. Dequan Townsend
- Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano
- Flyweight bout: Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva
