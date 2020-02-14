UFC Rio Rancho Weigh-in Results: Ray Borg Misses Yet Again

UPDATE: The UFC Rio Rancho weigh-in results are in. Ray Borg is the only fighter on the card to have missed weight.

The UFC Rio Rancho weigh-ins are here.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 15), UFC Rio Rancho will be held inside the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. In the headliner, light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz will collide in a rematch. Anderson defeated Blachowicz in their first encounter back in Sept. 2015.

Also featured on the card will be a welterweight battle between Michel Pereira and Diego Sanchez. Women’s flyweights Montana De La Rosa and Mara Romero Borella will also be in action.

The featured preliminary bout will see welterweight Tim Means share the Octagon with Daniel Rodriguez. John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood and Jim Miller vs. Scott Holtzman will also be seen on the ESPN+ portion of the prelims.

The UFC Rio Rancho weigh-ins will begin today at 11 a.m. ET. We’ll be posting the live stream right here courtesy of MMAJunkie before the weigh-ins begin. Keep refreshing this page for live UFC Rio Rancho weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Jan Blachowicz (206)

Michel Pereira (170) vs. Diego Sanchez (171)

Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa (126)

Kazula Vargas (156) vs. Brok Weaver (156)

Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs. Ray Borg (128)**

Yancy Medeiros (155) vs. Lando Vannata (156)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Tim Means (171) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

John Dodson (133.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (136)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Jim Miller (156)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (202)

Merab Dvalishvili (136) vs. Casey Kenney (135.5)

Macy Chiasson (135) vs. Shanna Young (134)

Mark De La Rosa (126) vs. Raulian Paiva (126)

*- Ray Borg has one hour to make weight

**- Ray Borg remained at 128 pounds on his second attempt