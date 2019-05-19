UFC Rochester Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Rochester bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC Rochester took place inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. Headlining the card was a welterweight clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee. In the fourth round, dos Anjos locked in an arm triangle choke and earned the submission victory.

The co-main event saw middleweight action. Ian Heinisch went one-on-one with Antonio Carlos Junior. Heinisch ended up taking a unanimous decision victory. The win extended his streak to five.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Michel Pereira and Grant Dawson. Pereira finished Danny Roberts in the first round with a flying knee followed by a punch. Dawson submitted Michael Trizano in the second round of their bout.

Aspen Ladd and Sijara Eubanks took home “Fight of the Night” honors. This was a rematch and like their first encounter, Ladd emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 8,132 fans. A live gate number came out to $644,000. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Rochester. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Rochester bonuses?

