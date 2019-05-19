UFC Rochester Highlights: Charles Oliveira Hammers Nik Lentz

Charles Oliveira hammers Nik Lentz to victory.



The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. In the second round, Oliveira catches in incoming Lentz with a huge right hand and floors him then followed it up with strikes.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



