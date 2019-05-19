UFC Rochester Highlights: Davi Ramos Dominates Austin Hubbard

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0

Davi Ramos dominates Austin Hubbard.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. This was a lopsided fight that saw Ramos have a great performance inside of the Octagon to get it done by unanimous decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Rochester. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR