UFC Rochester Highlights: Davi Ramos Dominates Austin Hubbard

Davi Ramos dominates Austin Hubbard.



The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. This was a lopsided fight that saw Ramos have a great performance inside of the Octagon to get it done by unanimous decision.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



