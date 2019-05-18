UFC Rochester Highlights: Ed Herman TKO’s Patrick Cummins

Ed Herman TKO’s Patrick Cummins.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. In round 1, Herman lands a knee on the separation from a clinch that rocked Cummins and finished it up on the ground with strikes.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



