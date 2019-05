Grant Dawson submits Mike Trizano.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. In round 2, Dawson managed to lock in the rear-naked choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



