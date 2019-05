Michel Pereira finishes Danny Roberts in violent fashion.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. In round one, Michel Pereira connected with a flying knee then knocked him out with a strike.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



The flying knee was just the appetizer for the KO 😨 #UFCRochester pic.twitter.com/GVpoC9w4hf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 18, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Rochester. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.