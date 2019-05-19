UFC Rochester Highlights: Rafael Dos Anjos Taps Kevin Lee

Rafael dos Anjos taps Kevin Lee.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. After a fun grappling match for four rounds, Lee went for a takedown but failed and RDA managed to lock in the arm-triangle choke for the win. This spoils Lee’s welterweight debut.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Rochester. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.