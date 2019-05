Vicente Luque smashes Derrick Krantz.



The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. In round one, Luque dropped him with left hand then swarmed on him with strikes for the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



