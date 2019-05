Zak Cummings taps Trevin Giles.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. In round 3, Cummings rocks Giles with a huge counter left to the jaw, grabs an arm-in guillotine and gets the tap.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



HE DROPPED HIM!



A POWER left helps give @ZakCummings the round three sub. #UFCRochester pic.twitter.com/r1z2XpBry0 — UFC (@ufc) May 18, 2019

