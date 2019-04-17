UFC Rochester Lands Charles Oliveira vs. Nik Lentz Trilogy

UFC Rochester lands the trilogy bout between Charles Oliveira and Nik Lentz on its card set to take place on May 18.

The UFC has just landed a trilogy bout between Nik Lentz and Charles Oliveira for its UFC Rochester card on May 18 in New York. Both fighters have announced the fight is official via social media. Back in 2011 the pair first met in Pennsylvania where Oliveira took home a submission victory. However, that was later overturned to a No Contest due to some illegal knees.

They met again in 2015 in Brazil, with Oliveira defeating Lentz again by way of submission, this one staying in the record books as a clean rear-naked choke victory. Now, Lentz will get his shot to settle the score in Rochester next month. He is currently on a two-fight win streak over names such as Gray Maynard and Scott Holtzman.

Oliveira, the current UFC record-holder for most submission victories in history, is on a four-fight win streak. All of those victories have come by way of submission. Perhaps the 29-year-old can make a case for a top-ranked opponent with a big showing against Lentz.

UFC Rochester is headlined by a welterweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee.

