UFC Rochester Poster Revealed (Photo)

We now have the UFC Rochester poster revealed, which features welterweight main eventers Kevin Lee and Rafael dos Anjos front and center.

Kevin Lee Rafael dos Anjos

The UFC will hit Rochester, New York on May 18 from the Blue Cross Arena for UFC on ESPN+ 9. In the main event of the night, former interim 155-pound title challenger Kevin Lee jumps up to welterweight to face ex-lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos.

Also, Aspen Ladd faces Sijara Eubanks at 135 pounds. In a women’s featherweight fight, Megan Anderson takes on Felicia Spencer. The UFC released the official poster for the event via their Twitter page. Check it out here:

You can check out the current UFC Rochester fight card below:

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee
  • Vicente Luque vs. Neil Magny
  • Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
  • Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd
  • Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles
  • Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman
  • Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizano
  • Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer
  • Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira
  • Michel Pereira vs. Danny Roberts
  • Julio Arce vs. Julian Erosa
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos

