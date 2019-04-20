UFC Rochester Poster Revealed (Photo)

The UFC will hit Rochester, New York on May 18 from the Blue Cross Arena for UFC on ESPN+ 9. In the main event of the night, former interim 155-pound title challenger Kevin Lee jumps up to welterweight to face ex-lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos.
Also, Aspen Ladd faces Sijara Eubanks at 135 pounds. In a women’s featherweight fight, Megan Anderson takes on Felicia Spencer. The UFC released the official poster for the event via their Twitter page. Check it out here:
You can check out the current UFC Rochester fight card below:
- Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee
- Vicente Luque vs. Neil Magny
- Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd
- Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles
- Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman
- Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizano
- Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer
- Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira
- Michel Pereira vs. Danny Roberts
- Julio Arce vs. Julian Erosa
- Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos
What do you think of the UFC Rochester poster?