UFC Rochester Poster Revealed (Photo)

We now have the UFC Rochester poster revealed, which features welterweight main eventers Kevin Lee and Rafael dos Anjos front and center.

The UFC will hit Rochester, New York on May 18 from the Blue Cross Arena for UFC on ESPN+ 9. In the main event of the night, former interim 155-pound title challenger Kevin Lee jumps up to welterweight to face ex-lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos.

Also, Aspen Ladd faces Sijara Eubanks at 135 pounds. In a women’s featherweight fight, Megan Anderson takes on Felicia Spencer. The UFC released the official poster for the event via their Twitter page. Check it out here:

You can check out the current UFC Rochester fight card below:

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Vicente Luque vs. Neil Magny

Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd

Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles

Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman

Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizano

Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer

Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira

Michel Pereira vs. Danny Roberts

Julio Arce vs. Julian Erosa

Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos

What do you think of the UFC Rochester poster?