UFC Rochester Reebok Fighter Payouts: RDA Among Several Fighters to Top List

Andrew Ravens
Rafael dos Anjos
Image Credit: Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Rochester is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Rochester (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 10) took place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The main card aired on ESPN+, at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will also aired on the TV network’s streaming service at 5 p.m. ET.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee headlined the show in a welterweight bout. In the co-headliner, a middleweight bout that saw Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer in a women’s featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Derrick Krantz in a welterweight bout, Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout, and Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Rafael dos Anjos: $20,000 def. Kevin Lee: $10,000

Ian Heinisch: $3,500 def. Antonio Carlos Junior: $10,000

Felicia Spencer: $3,500 def. Megan Anderson: $3,500

Vicente Luque: $10,000 def. Derrick Krantz: $3,500

Charles Oliveira: $20,000 def. Nik Lentz: $20,000

Davi Ramos: $4,000 def. Austin Hubbard: $3,500

Aspen Ladd: $3,500 def. Sijara Eubanks: $3,500

Desmond Green: $5,000 def. Charles Jourdain: $3,500

Michel Pereira: $3,500 def. Danny Roberts: $5,000

Grant Dawson: $3,500 def. Mike Trizano: $3,500

Ed Herman: $20,000 def. Patrick Cummins: $10,000

Zak Cummings: $10,000 def. Trevin Giles: $3,500

Julio Arce: $4,000 def. Julian Erosa: $4,000

