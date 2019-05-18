UFC Rochester Results: ‘RDA’ vs. Lee

UFC Rochester goes down tonight (Sat. May 18, 2019) from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It’s headlined by a welterweight meeting between former lightweight title contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee.
Also, middleweights Ian Heinisch and Antonio Carlos Junior square off. Megan Anderson returns at featherweight, taking on Felicia Spencer. And the trilogy bout between Nik Lentz and Charles Oliveira will also be taking place on the card. It’s going to be a great night of fights from Rochester.
Check out MMA News’ UFC Rochester results below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card
- Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee
- Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
- Women’s featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer
- Welterweight: Derrick Krantz vs. Vicente Luque
- Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira
- Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos
Preliminary Card
- Women’s bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd
- Lightweight: Desmond Green vs. Charles Jourdain
- Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs. Danny Roberts
- Featherweight: Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizano
- Light heavyweight: Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman
- Middleweight: Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles
- Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Julian Erosa
**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News’ coverage of UFC Rochester will begin at 5 P.M. ET**