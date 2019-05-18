UFC Rochester Results: ‘RDA’ vs. Lee

Check out MMA News' UFC Rochester results, featuring a main event meeting between former lightweight title contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee.

UFC Rochester goes down tonight (Sat. May 18, 2019) from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It’s headlined by a welterweight meeting between former lightweight title contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee.

Also, middleweights Ian Heinisch and Antonio Carlos Junior square off. Megan Anderson returns at featherweight, taking on Felicia Spencer. And the trilogy bout between Nik Lentz and Charles Oliveira will also be taking place on the card. It’s going to be a great night of fights from Rochester.

Main Card

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Women's featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer

Welterweight: Derrick Krantz vs. Vicente Luque

Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira

Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos

Preliminary Card

Women's bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd

Lightweight: Desmond Green vs. Charles Jourdain

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs. Danny Roberts

Featherweight: Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizano

Light heavyweight: Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman

Middleweight: Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles

Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Julian Erosa

**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News’ coverage of UFC Rochester will begin at 5 P.M. ET**