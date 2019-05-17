UFC Rochester Weigh-in Results: Main Event Is Official

The UFC Rochester weigh-in results are in and everyone on the card made weight.

Tomorrow night (May 18), UFC Rochester will take place inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. Headlining the card will be a welterweight battle between Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee. Both men tipped the scales earlier this morning with dos Anjos weighing in at 170.4 pounds and Lee clocking in at 170.2 pounds.

UFC Rochester Weigh-in Results

Co-headliners Ian Heinisch and Antonio Carlos Junior also made weight. They both weighed in at 185.6 pounds. Megan Anderson will take on Felicia Spencer on the main card of UFC Rochester. Anderson clocked in at 145.8 pounds, while Spencer hit the 145.5-pound mark.

Peep the rest of the UFC Rochester weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Rafael dos Anjos (170.4) vs. Kevin Lee (170.2)

Ian Heinisch (185.6) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (185.6)

Megan Anderson (145.8) vs. Felicia Spencer (145.5)

Derrick Krantz (170.2) vs. Vicente Luque (170)

Nik Lentz (155.6) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.2)

Austin Hubbard (155.4) vs. Davi Ramos (156)

Prelims