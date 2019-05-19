UFC Rochester Winner Calls Out Derek Brunson

The winner of the UFC Rochester co-main event is eyeing a bout with Derek Brunson.

Last night (May 18), Ian Heinisch took on Antonio Carlos Junior. The action took place inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Heinisch defeated Carlos Junior via unanimous decision. Heinisch is now 2-0 under the UFC banner since his impressive performance on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series back in July 2018.

Ian Heinisch Calls Out Derek Brunson

Heinisch spoke to reporters following his victory over Carlos Junior. He expressed his belief in a victory if he gets to fight Brunson (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I just feel I can beat him, you know? I’m believing it, and once I believe it, you know, it seems to come true. I believe in that right now and just watching his fight didn’t impress me that much, and I would like to fight him.“

Brunson is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Elias Theodorou. The win snapped Brunson’s two-fight skid. It was also Brunson’s first win since Oct. 2017. Brunson is the ninth-ranked UFC middleweight. Heinisch is likely to make his debut on the rankings as Carlos Junior was the 12th-ranked middleweight going into UFC Rochester.

Do you think Ian Heinisch vs. Derek Brunson should be booked next?