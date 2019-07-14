UFC Sacramento Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Sacramento bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC Sacramento took place inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Headlining the card was a women’s bantamweight clash between Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd. It only took de Randamie 16 seconds to stop Ladd via TKO.

The co-main event saw bantamweight action. UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber ended his retirement and went one-on-one with Ricky Simon. Faber’s return was a success, finishing Simon in 46 seconds.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Faber, Josh Emmett, Andre Fili, and Jonathan Martinez. Emmett earned a first-round TKO victory over Mirsad Bektic. Fili nabbed a TKO win over Sheymon Moraes, and Jonathan Martinez iced Pingyuan Liu with a knee.

There were no “Fight of the Night” bonuses awarded.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 10,306 fans. A live gate number came out to $938,734.17. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Sacramento. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

