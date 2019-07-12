UFC Sacramento Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (July 12)

The UFC Sacramento ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.



Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (July 13), UFC Sacramento will take place inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. In the main event, former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will collide with Aspen Ladd in a bantamweight battle.

The co-main event will see the return of UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. “The California Kid” hasn’t competed since Dec. 2016. He’s coming out of retirement to face Ricky Simon.

UFC Sacramento will also feature a featherweight scrap between Josh Emmett and Mirsad Bektic. Middleweights Karl Roberson and Wellington Turman are also set to share the Octagon. The main card will begin with 185-pound action as Marvin Vettori throws leather with Cezar Ferreira.

All fighters on the UFC Sacramento card weighed in earlier today. Everyone made weight. There was a bit of a scare as Ladd appeared visibly shaken stepping on the scale, but a CSAC physician has confirmed that she is cleared to fight.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Sacramento tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC Sacramento: