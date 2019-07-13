UFC Sacramento Highlights: Andre Fili KO’s Sheymon Moraes After Head Kick

Andre Fili KO’s Sheymon Moraes after a head kick.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+. Just three minutes into the first round, Fli landed a nice straight jab then a head kick that saw Moraes fall to the ground where he finished it up with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

