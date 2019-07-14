UFC Sacramento Highlights: Germaine de Randamie Stuns Aspen Ladd in Seconds

Germaine de Randamie finished Aspen Ladd in controversial fashion.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+. de Randamie landed a straight right hand in the opening seconds that dropped Ladd and before she could fire away any more strikes, Herb Dean stepped in and the fight is over.



Peep the highlights of the fight here:

Germaine de Randamie | #UFCSacramento



"The Iron Lady" derrota a Aspen Ladd en 16 segundos por KO en la pelea estelar. La holandesa consigue su quinta victoria consecutiva anotándose el nocaut más rápido de la división gallo femenil. ¿Detención prematura? pic.twitter.com/3ZjZzWZosZ — El rincón de las MMA (@RinconMMA) July 14, 2019

Germaine De Randamie KNOCKS out Aspen Ladd in 10 seconds, was the stoppage early?#UFCSacramento pic.twitter.com/ilgVipYVJA — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) July 14, 2019

De Randamie entered this fight on a four-fight winning streak that includes TKO wins over Larissa Pacheco and Anna Elmose and a unanimous decision win over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. In her previous fight, she scored a unanimous decision win over one-time women’s bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington at UFC Denver.

Ladd entered the fight with a pro-MMA record of 8-0 with her three previous fights taking place under the UFC banner that includes TKO wins over Lina Länsberg and Tonya Evinger. She scored a unanimous decision win over Sijara Eubanks in her previous fight in May.

