UFC Sacramento Highlights: Jonathan Martinez Connects With Knee Strike KO to Liu Pingyuan

Jonathan Martinez shuts out Liu Pingyuan’s lights with a nasty knee strike

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+. In a fight that looked like it was going to go the distance, Martinez send a devastating knee up the middle that shut Pingyuan Liu’s lights out in the third round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Sacramento. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.