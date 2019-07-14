UFC Sacramento Highlights: Josh Emmett Makes Short Work of Mirsad Bektic

Josh Emmett make short work of Mirsad Bektic.
The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+. In the first round of the fight, Bektic dropped him with a jab and then finished him up with strikes.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Emmett entered this fight 3-2 in his previous five fights with him dropping a knockout loss to Jeremy Stephens in February but rebounding with a KO win over Michael Johnson at UFC Philadelphia in March.
Bektic got back to his winning ways after dropping KO loss to Darren Elkins at the UFC 209 pay-per-view event when he scored a TKO win over Godofredo Pepey at UFC Charlotte and then edged out Ricardo Lamas by split decision at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event.
