UFC Sacramento Highlights: Josh Emmett Makes Short Work of Mirsad Bektic

Josh Emmett make short work of Mirsad Bektic.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+. In the first round of the fight, Bektic dropped him with a jab and then finished him up with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Dropped 'em with the jab, finished 'em with the GnP 👊@JoshEmmettUFC gets the finish at #UFCSacramento! pic.twitter.com/da4xDkytk9 — UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2019

Nasty ground and pound by @JoshEmmettUFC seals the hometown victory #UFCSacramento pic.twitter.com/sQNfSqqg33 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 14, 2019

Emmett entered this fight 3-2 in his previous five fights with him dropping a knockout loss to Jeremy Stephens in February but rebounding with a KO win over Michael Johnson at UFC Philadelphia in March.

Bektic got back to his winning ways after dropping KO loss to Darren Elkins at the UFC 209 pay-per-view event when he scored a TKO win over Godofredo Pepey at UFC Charlotte and then edged out Ricardo Lamas by split decision at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

