UFC Sacramento Highlights: Karl Roberson Edges Wellington Turman

Karl Roberson and Wellington Turman gave the fans a lesson in grappling.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+. Throughout the fight, both fighters looked to take the fight to the ground with both having their moments to shine.

Turman was looking for submissions but never was able to lock them in while Roberson landed some big bombs. After three rounds, the judges gave the win to Roberson by split decision.



This marked Turman’s promotional debut with the UFC after racking up a 15-2 pro-MMA record after fighting for several promotions. He earned a UFC contract when he beat Marcio Alexandre Jr. back in April by rear-naked choke under the Future FC banner.

Roberson has struggled as of late as he is 2-2 in his last four fights coming into UFC Sacramento after bursting onto the scene through Dana White’s Tuesday Nights Contender Series. In his most recent fight, he lost to former title contender Glover Teixeira by arm-triangle choke at UFC Brooklyn.

