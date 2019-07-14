UFC Sacramento Highlights: Urijah Faber Smashes Ricky Simon in His Return

Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon delivered as advertised for their co-main event spot.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+. Faber returned in grand fashion as in the first round as he dropped Simon with a right hand then rained down strikes on the ground for the finish.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

This marked Simon’s fourth fight in the UFC. Simon was on an eight-fight winning streak with three wins in the UFC. In his latest fight, he beat Rani Yahya at UFC 234 in February.

Faber decided to hang up his gloves in December of 2016 in his hometown when he defeated Brad Pickett by unanimous decision. “The California Kid” (35-10) was on a two-fight losing streak and 3-3 in his previous six bouts before the showdown, which was supposed to be his retirement fight.

