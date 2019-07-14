UFC Sacramento Reebok Fighter Payouts: Urijah Faber Tops List

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0
Urijah Faber
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

UFC Sacramento is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Sacramento took place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card at 5 p.m. ET.

Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd in a women’s bantamweight bout headlined the show. In the co-headliner, Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout took place. 

Rounding out the five bout main card was Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett in a featherweight bout, Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman in a middleweight bout, and Cezar Ferreira vs. Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout. 

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Germaine de Randamie: $5,000 def. Aspen Ladd: $4,000

Urijah Faber: $20,000 def. Ricky Simon: $4,000

Josh Emmett: $5,000 def. Mirsad Bektic: $5,000

Karl Roberson: $4,000 def. Wellington Turman: $3,500

Marvin Vettori: $5,000 def. Cezar Ferreira: $10,000

John Allan: $3,500 def. Mike Rodriguez/autotag]: $3,500 

Andre Fili: $10,000 def. Sheymon Moraes: $4,000

Julianna Pena: $5,000 def. Nicco Montano: $3,500

Ryan Hall: $4,000 def. Darren Elkins: $20,000

Jonathan Martinez: $3,500 def. Liu Pingyuan: $3,500

Brianna Van Buren: $3,500 def. Livinha Souza: $3,500

Benito Lopez: $3,500 def. Vince Morales: $3,500

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR