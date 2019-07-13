UFC Sacramento Results: de Randamie vs. Ladd

UFC Sacramento goes down tonight (Sat. July 13, 2019) from the

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It’s headlined by a meeting between Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd.

Also, Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon also takes place on the card. It’s certain to have a great night of fights from. Check out MMA News’ UFC Sacramento results below:

Main Card

Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd



Bantamweight bout: Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon

Featherweight bout: Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman

Middleweight bout: Cezar Ferreira vs. Marvin Vettori

Preliminary Card

Light heavyweight bout: John Allan vs. Mike Rodriguez

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Sheymon Moraes

Women’s bantamweight bout: Nicco Montano vs. Julianna Pena

Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall

Women’s strawweight bout: Livinha Souza vs. Brianna VanBuren

Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez vs. Liu Pingyuan

Bantamweight bout: Benito Lopez vs. Vince Morales

