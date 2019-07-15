UFC Sacramento Salaries: Urijah Faber Banks Big in Return

The California State Athletic Commission released the UFC Sacramento salaries on Monday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd in a women’s bantamweight bout headlined the show and for their efforts, de Randamie made $90,000 while Ladd made $35,000. In the co-headliner, Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout took place that saw Faber top everyone with $340,000 while Simon made $23,000.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Mirsad Bektic ($38,000) vs. Josh Emmett ($98,000) in a featherweight bout, Karl Roberson ($50,000) vs. Wellington Turman ($12,000) in a middleweight bout, and Cezar Ferreira ($40,000) vs. Marvin Vettori ($45,000) in a middleweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Germain de Randamie: $90,000 (includes $45,000 win bonus) def. Aspen Ladd: $35,000

Urijah Faber: $340,000 (includes $170,000 win bonus) def. Ricky Simon: $23,000

Josh Emmett: $98,000 (includes $49,000 win bonus) def. Mirsad Bektic: $38,000

Karl Roberson: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Wellington Turman: $12,000

Marvin Vettori: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Cezar Ferreira: $45,000

John Allan: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Mike Rodriguez: $20,000

Andre Fili: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Sheymon Moraes: $21,000

Julianna Pena: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Nicco Montano: $30,000

Ryan Hall: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus) def. Darren Elkins: $62,000

Jonathan Martinez: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Liu Pingyuan: $14,000

Brianna Van Buren: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Livinha Souza: $12,000

Benito Lopez: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Vince Morales: $14,000

UFC Sacramento took place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card at 5 p.m. ET.