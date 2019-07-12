UFC Sacramento Live Weigh-in Results Today (July 12)

The UFC Sacramento weigh-ins will take place today (July 12).

All 24 fighters on the UFC Sacramento card are set to tip the scales. The event will be held inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a women’s bantamweight clash between Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd.

Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Urijah Faber and Ricky Simon. This will be Faber’s first bout since Dec. 2016. The UFC Hall of Famer had been retired, but is making his return to the Octagon.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Germaine de Randamie (136) vs. Aspen Ladd (135)

Urijah Faber (135.5) vs. Ricky Simon (134.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Josh Emmett (146)

Karl Roberson (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185)

Cezar Ferreira (185.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN+)