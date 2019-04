The UFC Saint Petersburg ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down today.



Setting The Stage

Tomorrow (April 20), UFC Saint Petersburg will take place inside the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. In the main event, Alistair Overeem will meet Aleksei Oleinik. Overeem was set to collide with Alexander Volkov, but Volkov pulled out for undisclosed reasons.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 11 a.m. ET: