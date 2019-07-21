UFC San Antonio Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC San Antonio bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC San Antonio took place inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Headlining the card was a welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Rafael dos Anjos. Edwards turned in a one-sided performance on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event saw heavyweight action. Walt Harris looked to continue his climb up the heavyweight ranks against Aleksei Oleinik. He did so emphatically, knocking out Oleinik in 12 seconds.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Harris and Dan Hooker. “The Hangman” starched James Vick in the first round of their bout. It’s Hooker’s 10th knockout win. As for the “Fight of The Night” bonuses, those checks went out to Mario Bautista and Jin Soo Son. Bautista won the bout via unanimous decision.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 9,255 fans. A live gate number came out to $841,820.61. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC San Antonio. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC San Antonio bonuses?