UFC San Antonio Draws Average Of 957,000 Viewers

The average viewership number for UFC San Antonio is here.

UFC San Antonio took place inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on July 20. This was the UFC’s 17th event on an ESPN platform with four being on the major network and 13 taking place on ESPN+. This does not include pay-per-view prelims, which have aired on ESPN.



UFC San Antonio Viewership

UFC San Antonio went up against a PBC boxing event on FOX headlined by an IBF super middleweight title fight between Caleb Plant and Mike Lee. UFC San Antonio won that battle with an average viewership number of 957,000, while the PBC Boxing event drew an average of 923,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). Viewership peaked at the main event with 1,160,000 viewers. No other sporting event was able to match UFC San Antonio in the time slot.

Leon Edwards shared the Octagon with Rafael dos Anjos in UFC San Antonio’s headliner. Edwards was able to turn in a one-sided performance. He bested dos Anjos via unanimous decision. The co-main event saw Walt Harris flatten Aleksei Oleinik in 12 seconds. The KO win scored Harris a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus.

If you missed any of the UFC San Antonio action, peep the homepage or use our search function. We’ve got you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Are you surprised by the strong UFC San Antonio viewership numbers?