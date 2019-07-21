UFC San Antonio Highlights: Alexander Hernandez Decisions Francisco Trinaldo

Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo didn’t live up to the hype but rather a frustrating bout to the live crowd.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC San Antonio from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. The first round was more or a less a feeling-out period as both fighters combined landed six strikes. In the second round, they were staying light on their feet but not aggressive as they were both looking to counter strike. The more the same in the third. The judges gave the decision win to Hernandez.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Trainaldo has been on a roller coaster ride as of late with a 2-2 record his latest outings. Trinaldo was set for his first fight of 2019 after his original fights in January against Islam Makhachev and Hernandez never happened. The UFC Veteran has fought 18 times under the UFC banner. He was supposed to fight Diego Ferreira at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event but Ferreira had to pull out of the fight.

The outspoken prospect was humbled by Donald Cerrone in his latest outing at UFC Brooklyn when he lost by TKO in the second round, which snapped his eight-fight winning streak.

