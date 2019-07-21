UFC San Antonio Highlights: Andrei Arlovski Outstrikes Ben Rothwell

Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell was just as advertised.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC San Antonio from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. The two fighters brought what fans expected to this stand-up fight with both fighters showing wear after just the first round.

Arlovski was just the better fighter in this contest as he landed better cleaner shots in one of his best performances in recent memory thanks to a new boxing coach.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The first fight between these two heavyweight sluggers came back in the co-main event of the first Affliction show in July 2008 where Arlovski knocked out Rothwell in the third round. Now, over a decade later, the two met again.

Rothwell fought Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Wichita and lost via unanimous decision in his return fight following a two-year United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was coming off a split decision loss to Augusto Sakai by split decision at the UFC Sunrise event.

