UFC San Antonio Highlights: Dan Hooker Runs Through James Vick for KO Victory

Dan Hooker runs through James Vick to score a knockout victory.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC San Antonio from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. Just moments into the first round, Hooker landed a big left hook and followed up with strikes on the ground to get it done.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Both fighters desperately needed a win in this bout as they were defeated in their previous outings. First up is Vick, who dropped his previous two fights that snapped a four-fight winning streak. He lost to Justin Gaethje by first-round KO in the headliner of UFC Lincoln in August of 2018 and then to Paul Felder back in February by unanimous decision at UFC Phoenix.

Hooker also snapped his four-fight winning streak in his previous outing against Edson Barboza by KO back in December at the UFC Milwaukee event.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC San Antonio. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.