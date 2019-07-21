UFC San Antonio Highlights: Greg Hardy Smashes Juan Adams

Greg Hardy smashes Juan Adams in quick fashion.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. Hardy put in quick work when Adams went for a takedown but Hardy sprawled out and then rained down strikes to earn the 45-second TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The Prince of War wasted NO TIME!! #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/hpj3vDhALS — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 21, 2019

Every time the former NFL star fights, he will get criticized due to his history of domestic abuse, and the quality of his opponents, which is exactly the route that Adams took to get this fight booked.

In his previous fight, Hardy picked up his first win under the UFC banner when he scored a TKO victory over Dmitrii Smoliakov in the co-headliner of the UFC Fort Lauderdale event that took place on April 27, 2019, at BB&T Center. Hardy’s promotional debut ended in controversy when he blasted Allen Crowder with an illegal knee to the head at January’s UFC on ESPN+ 1.

