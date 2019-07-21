UFC San Antonio Highlights: Leon Edwards Outpoints Rafael Dos Anjos

Leon Edwards outpoints former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos in the headliner of this show to secure a decision win.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. Edwards put on a masterful performance in this fight by out striking the former UFC lightweight champion and did a nice job of defending takedowns only to turn them back into top position grappling.

After five hard rounds, the judges gave the win to Edwards. Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Dos Anjos snapped a two-fight losing streak in his previous fight when he picked up a submission win over Kevin Lee by arm-triangle choke in the fourth round to win the fight in the headliner for the UFC Rochester (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 10) event that took place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. Before that, he dropped a loss to now-UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman back in November.

Edwards entered this fight on a seven-fight winning streak with notable wins over the likes of Vicente Luque, Bryan Barberena, Peter Sobotta, and Donald Cerrone. In his latest fight, he beat Gunnar Nelson by split decision at UFC London back in March.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC San Antonio. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.