UFC San Antonio Highlights: Walt Harris Destroys Aleksei Oleinik in 12 Seconds

Walt Harris destroys Aleksei Oleinik in a statement performance inside of the Octagon.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. In the opening minutes of the first round, Harris hit a knee strike then dropped him out cold with a straight left hand and that’s a wrap.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Here is the whole fight!



— UFC (@ufc) July 21, 2019

Oleinik was 3-2 in last five bouts heading into this contest with wins over Travis Browne, Júnior Albini, and Mark Hunt. He was coming off a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem in the headliner of UFC St Petersburg back in April.

Harris entered this fight with a notable win over Sergey Spivak by first-round TKO at the UFC Ottawa event in May. Before that, his split decision win was turned over to a no contest with Andrei Arlovski at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event once Harris tested positive for a drug test.

