UFC San Antonio Poster Revealed (Photo)

The UFC San Antonio is quickly approaching as the event gets closer and the official poster has been released.
UFC San Antonio Poster
The event will mark the second time that the UFC has held an event in San Antonio and first since UFC Fight Night 44 in June 2014. The official Twitter account of the UFC released the event’s poster, which you can see here:
The card is likely finalized with only a few weeks until the show is here but it features a stacked lineup. A welterweight bout between former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards will serve as the headliner.
A heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Other notable bouts include Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell, James Vick vs. Dan Hooker, and Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana. Also on tap is the return of Greg Hardy, who takes on Juan Adams.
The UFC San Antonio event is slated to take place on July 20, 2019, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas with the main and preliminary cards airing on ESPN. Here’s the updated card:
- Welterweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards
- Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris
- Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell
- Lightweight bout: James Vick vs. Dan Hooker
- Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams
- Women’s Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana
- Light Heavyweight bout: Sam Alvey vs. Klidson Abreu
- Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Steven Peterson
- Bantamweight bout: Domingo Pilarte vs. Felipe Colares
- Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista vs. Jin Soo Son
- Bantamweight bout: Ray Borg vs. Gabriel Silva
- Women’s Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Jennifer Maia
When it comes to fight night, you can count on MMA News to provide live coverage. Stick with us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.