UFC San Antonio Poster Revealed (Photo)

The UFC San Antonio is quickly approaching as the event gets closer and the official poster has been released.

UFC San Antonio Poster

The event will mark the second time that the UFC has held an event in San Antonio and first since UFC Fight Night 44 in June 2014. The official Twitter account of the UFC released the event’s poster, which you can see here:

The card is likely finalized with only a few weeks until the show is here but it features a stacked lineup. A welterweight bout between former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards will serve as the headliner.

A heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Other notable bouts include Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell, James Vick vs. Dan Hooker, and Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana. Also on tap is the return of Greg Hardy, who takes on Juan Adams.

The UFC San Antonio event is slated to take place on July 20, 2019, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas with the main and preliminary cards airing on ESPN. Here’s the updated card:

Welterweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards

Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell

Lightweight bout: James Vick vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana

Light Heavyweight bout: Sam Alvey vs. Klidson Abreu

Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Steven Peterson

Bantamweight bout: Domingo Pilarte vs. Felipe Colares

Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista vs. Jin Soo Son

Bantamweight bout: Ray Borg vs. Gabriel Silva

Women’s Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Jennifer Maia

