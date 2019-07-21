UFC San Antonio Reebok Fighter Payouts: Rafael Dos Anjos Among Names to Top List

UFC San Antonio is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC San Antonio (also known as UFC on ESPN 4) took place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The main card aired on ESPN at 9 PM ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout served as the headliner. Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris served as the co-headliner in a heavyweight bout.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams in a heavyweight bout, James Vick vs. Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout, Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight contest, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Leon Edwards: $10,000 def. Rafael dos Anjos: $20,000

Walt Harris: $10,000 def. Aleksei Oleinik: $5,000

Greg Hardy: $3,500 def. Juan Adams: $3,500

Dan Hooker: $10,000 def. James Vick: $10,000

Alexander Hernandez: $4,000 def. Francisco Trinaldo: $15,000

Andrei Arlovski: $20,000 def. Ben Rothwell: $10,000

Alex Caceres: $20,000 def. Steven Peterson: $4,000

Raquel Pennington: $10,000 def. Irene Aldana: $5,000

Klidson Abreu: $3,500 def. Sam Alvey: $15,000

Jennifer Maia: $3,500 def. Roxanne Modafferi: $5,000

Ray Borg: $5,000 def. Gabriel Silva: $3,500

Mario Bautista: $3,500 def. Jin Soo Son: $3,500

Felipe Colares: $3,500 def. Domingo Pilarte: $3,500