UFC San Antonio Weigh-in Results & Live Stream Today (July 19)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rafael dos Anjos
Image Credit: Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC San Antonio weigh-ins will take place today (July 19).

All 26 fighters on the UFC San Antonio card are set to tip the scales. The event will be held inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a welterweight clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards.

Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Aleksei Oleinik and Walt Harris. Fight fans will also be treated to a grudge match as former NFL star Greg Hardy will collide with Juan Adams.

Here is a live stream courtesy of MMAJunkie:

The weigh-ins will begin at 10 a.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates below:

Main Card (ESPN)

  • Rafael dos Anjos () vs. Leon Edwards (171)
  • Walt Harris () vs. Aleksei Oleinik ()
  • Juan Adams (266) vs. Greg Hardy ()
  • Dan Hooker () vs. James Vick (156)
  • Alexander Hernandez () vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)
  • Andrei Arlovski () vs. Ben Rothwell ()

Prelims (ESPN)

  • Alex Caceres (146) vs. Steven Peterson (145)
  • Irene Aldana (135) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)
  • Klidson Abreu () vs. Sam Alvey (205)
  • Jennifer Maia () vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)
  • Ray Borg (136) vs. Gabriel Silva (134)
  • Mario Bautista (136) vs. Jin Soo Son (136)
  • Felipe Colares (136) vs. Domingo Pilarte ()