UFC San Antonio Weigh-in Results & Live Stream Today (July 19)

The UFC San Antonio weigh-ins will take place today (July 19).
All 26 fighters on the UFC San Antonio card are set to tip the scales. The event will be held inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a welterweight clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards.
Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Aleksei Oleinik and Walt Harris. Fight fans will also be treated to a grudge match as former NFL star Greg Hardy will collide with Juan Adams.
Main Card (ESPN)
- Rafael dos Anjos () vs. Leon Edwards (171)
- Walt Harris () vs. Aleksei Oleinik ()
- Juan Adams (266) vs. Greg Hardy ()
- Dan Hooker () vs. James Vick (156)
- Alexander Hernandez () vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)
- Andrei Arlovski () vs. Ben Rothwell ()
Prelims (ESPN)
- Alex Caceres (146) vs. Steven Peterson (145)
- Irene Aldana (135) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)
- Klidson Abreu () vs. Sam Alvey (205)
- Jennifer Maia () vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)
- Ray Borg (136) vs. Gabriel Silva (134)
- Mario Bautista (136) vs. Jin Soo Son (136)
- Felipe Colares (136) vs. Domingo Pilarte ()