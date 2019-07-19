UFC San Antonio Weigh-in Results & Live Stream Today (July 19)

The UFC San Antonio weigh-ins will take place today (July 19).

All 26 fighters on the UFC San Antonio card are set to tip the scales. The event will be held inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a welterweight clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards.

Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Aleksei Oleinik and Walt Harris. Fight fans will also be treated to a grudge match as former NFL star Greg Hardy will collide with Juan Adams.

Here is a live stream courtesy of MMAJunkie:

The weigh-ins will begin at 10 a.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates below:

Main Card (ESPN)

Rafael dos Anjos () vs. Leon Edwards (171)

Walt Harris () vs. Aleksei Oleinik ()

Juan Adams (266) vs. Greg Hardy ()

Dan Hooker () vs. James Vick (156)

Alexander Hernandez () vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)

Andrei Arlovski () vs. Ben Rothwell ()

Prelims (ESPN)