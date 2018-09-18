UFC Sao Paulo: Anders vs. Santos Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC Sao Paulo show.

UFC Sao Paulo goes down on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Eryk Anders vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the main event. This was not the original main event but instead, fighters who were originally announced as part of the headliner has gone through some changes.

A light heavyweight bout between former UFC title challenger Glover Teixeira and Jimi Manuwa was expected to serve as the event headliner. This fight got scrapped once Teixeira pulled out on August 14 due to a shoulder injury and was later replaced by Thiago Santos. Then, earlier this week, it was revealed that Manuwa had to pull out because of an injury. Thus, the Las Vegas-based promotion got Eryk Anders to step-in on short-notice.

A welterweight bout that will see Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. will be the co-headliner. Rounding out the five bout card is Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight bout, Renan Barão vs. Andre Ewell in a bantamweight bout, and Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell in a bantamweight bout.

The preliminary card will be headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos in a lightweight bout.

The Card

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10:30 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs. Thiago Santos

Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Antonio Rogério Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey

Bantamweight Bout: Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Randa Markos vs. Marina Rodriguez

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos

Lightweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham

Light Heavyweight Bout: Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann

Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai vs. Chase Sherman

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:45 p.m. ET)

Welterweight Bout: Sérgio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Gillian Robertson

Middleweight Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard

Welterweight Bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Belal Muhammad

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livia Renata Souza vs. Alex Chambers

