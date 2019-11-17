UFC Sao Paulo Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Sao Paulo bonuses and attendance have been released.

UFC Sao Paulo took place inside Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 16, 2019 and aired ESPN+.

Headlining the card was a clash between Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in a light heavyweight showdown. It was a lackluster fight that went the distance and saw the rising contender edge out the veteran with a split decision victory.

UFC Sao Paulo Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza

The co-main event saw light heavyweight action between Mauricio Rua and Paul Craig. This was one of the better fights on not just the main card but the entire card as they went the distance with highlights mixed in between. They went to a split draw.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Charles Oliveira, James Krause, Ricardo Ramos, and Randy Brown. There was no “Fight of the Night” honors.

Oliveira beat Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout on the main card by knockout. Krause scored a KO win over Sergio Moraes in a welterweight bout that served as the headliner of the preliminary card. Ramos tapped out Luiz Eduardo Garagorri and Brown submitted Warlley Alves.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 10,344 fans. The revenue from the live gate wasn’t released.

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Sao Paulo.

